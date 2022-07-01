Letterkenny man charged with sex offences at Aura Leisure Centre

A Letterkenny man has been charged with engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at a leisure centre in the town.
Louie Nugent, a 66-year-old, appeared by videolink from Castlerea Prison at Letterkenny Circuit Court.
Nugent is charged with a total of nine counts of engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at the Aura Leisure Centre on three separate occasions on November 15th, 21st and 22nd, 2017.
Nugent’s address was given as Killyclug in Letterkenny.
The case has been listed a priority case and a jury was due to be sworn in for the case.
However, barrister for Nugent, Mr Sean Magee, said the case was not in a position to go ahead at present.
Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case until the next sittings of the circuit court in October and remanded Nugent in custody.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.