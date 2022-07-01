Ukrainian fundraiser in Dunfanaghy

Event in Dunfanaghy on Saturday
Holy Trinity Parish in Dunfanaghy is holding a Ukraine fundraising event tomorrow, Saturday, July 2.
There's an open invitation to drop into Patrick and Christine's organic potager garden, between 11am and 3.30pm, for a scone, a cuppa, and a chat - and hopefully to make a donation to this very worthy cause.
You can find it on Ramonaghan Lane (L7113), between Portnablagh and Dunfanaghy.
100% of the donations go to the Ukraine Crisis Fund.
Bad weather could mean a postponement, so, fingers crossed.
