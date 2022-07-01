From our family to yours - EWS Butchers celebrates 60 years of business

The story begins ….



The year was 1962, Gay Byrne presented the first edition of the Late Late Show, The Dubliners and the Chieftans were both formed and in the small village of Ballintra in south Donegal a family business would begin that would become renowned around the world in its own right.

June 21, 1962, Eddie Walsh first opened his Butchers in the village of Ballintra in southwest Donegal and 60 years later that same shop still runs every Saturday and their world-renowned shop in Donegal Town operates six days a week.

Spanning three generations the business has grown from strength to strength, having won the National, European and Worldwide Awards for its fantastic products and craftsmanship and dedication to the industry and craft that is Butchery and is now run by Eddie’s three sons Edmund, Liam and John.

Described by many as the equivalent to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory of the meat world, you are sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds and make your mouth water even in its uncooked version. A feast for the eyes, it’s definitely worth the trip to Upper Main Street.

With its farm to fork policy sourcing all its beef and lamb from its award winning Aubrac Herd and Blue Texel Flock and dedication to supporting local producers and local farmers the family has become renowned for its quality and service.

The EWS Butchers Family would like to thank all its staff, customers and friends for the support and loyalty over the last 60 years,and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.

Pride of place ….

Today the Walsh family and their staff use all their experience and expertise to bring the best quality meat to your table.

With their attention to detail and awareness of customer needs, EWS Butchers epitomises everything that is wonderful about independent local businesses.

Not only do they have a loyal customer base visiting their shop regularly, EWS is also the meat supplier of choice for many leading eateries in the region who place great importance on serving the best local produce available.

Indeed ‘sourced from EWS Butchers’ is a recognisable assurance of quality on many a fine restaurant menu in Donegal.

Following the journey of their produce from farm to fork is very important to the family, and despite all the convenience of modern shopping outlets, there is still an appetite among customers for food that is local and that is produced with such care and attention.

There is a small, skilled team of butchers on the premises making sure that customers get the best cuts of meat for Sunday roast, a really tasty steak, and EWS Butchers’ very own handcrafted sausages, cured bacon, burgers and a great range of meals that just need to be popped into the oven after a busy day at work.

And if you fancy a nice cut of meat but aren’t sure how to cook it, don’t worry. Whether it’s a traditional Sunday roast, or you want to try something completely different, the team at EWS know their product better than anyone and will gladly guide you through the process, ensuring a mouthwatering dinner for you and your family, just as they have been doing for customers in south Donegal for the last 60 years.