A mixed bag of weather early in the day but heavy showers expected later

Expect scattered showers with sunny spells today, Saturday. While the morning from Met Éireann is a mixed bag as afternoon approaches be prepared for some heavy showers. So, if you plan on going on that trek, cycle or walk pack rain gear and a flask of tea and keep on enjoying the great outdoors.
A mix of bright or sunny spells & scattered showers today, some heavy later️️☔️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 2, 2022
Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze, fresh or strong at times along Atlantic coasts️ pic.twitter.com/rHE6i5P37M
Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze, fresh at times.
