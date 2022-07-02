Search

03 Jul 2022

The Earagail Arts Festival invites you to Cosán Ghabhla

Art and poetry walk on Gabhla Island

Gabhla Island

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

An island walk surrounded by poetry, literature and art will take place on Gabhla, Saturday, July 9. The boat, The Cricket, will leave Kitty Archie’s pier in Machaire Gathlán at 3pm and the walk is expected to begin at 3:30pm.

On the walk you will see the work of artist and listen to their poems and stories on the theme of Island Time. This is a great chance to engage with art and poetry in a relaxed outdoor setting with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, and the islands around Gabhla, as the perfect backdrop.

Artwork from Kim Sharkey and special guests from Scotland will be there to be appreciated. Newly composed writing by Rody Gorman, Máirín Uí Fhearraigh, Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde and special guests will also enhance the event. People are asked to please wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for the Irish summer and bring a jacket or coat for the boat trip.

