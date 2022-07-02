The Earagail Arts Festival invites you to Cosán Ghabhla

Gabhla Island
An island walk surrounded by poetry, literature and art will take place on Gabhla, Saturday, July 9. The boat, The Cricket, will leave Kitty Archie’s pier in Machaire Gathlán at 3pm and the walk is expected to begin at 3:30pm.
Limited availablity on this trips to Gabhla (Gola Island) on Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th July. Book soon. More info here https://t.co/doEZhOH6wa #eaf2022 https://t.co/rHomWgb6E3— Earagail Arts Festival (@EaragailArts) July 1, 2022
On the walk you will see the work of artist and listen to their poems and stories on the theme of Island Time. This is a great chance to engage with art and poetry in a relaxed outdoor setting with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, and the islands around Gabhla, as the perfect backdrop.
