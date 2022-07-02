Search

03 Jul 2022

In a letter from America lady thanks kind gesture of Donegal farmers

A wonderful moving story from a lady in the states

Woman writes from America to thank kind gesture of Donegal farmers

Well-known and respected Ms Berardi

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Mary Ellen Berardi a well known and very well regarded person in the Dungloe and wider Rosses area was so moved by the kind gesture of a couple during her last visit to Donegal that she took it upon herself to write a letter Donegal Democrat exemplifying her heartfelt gratitude.

Having arrived in Belfast on a recent visit Ms Berardi began her four-hour journey to Dungloe. However, the journey came to an abrupt stop when the car in which she was driving got a flat tyre in Newtoncunningham. Two people stopped to help her much to her relief.

Ms Beradi wrote in her correspondence: “They arranged for the repair, then two of their friends stopped to add further assistance. By this time it was dusk and as I did not want to be driving in the dark they offered accommodation. They refused payment so I insisted on driving on.”

Two farmers, Kieran and Darina Friel insisted on driving Ms Beradi’s to Dungloe.

“That was a four hour return journey. Such generosity was overwhelming. What ambassadors for Ireland,” she said.

Ms Beradi arrived at Sheila Sweeney's Guest House, in Dungloe rather late but says she still received a great welcome, with tea, toast and a water bottle in the bed to ensure a great night's sleep.

“What an experience of Irish hospitality. I had three lovely nights of Irish hospitality with my cousins and friends,” she said.

Ms Beradi scattered the remainder of her husband's ashes on family grounds and the burial grounds of those who have passed away, grandparents, uncles and aunts.

“What better place to rest my Italian/American husband's ashes? I thought of my wonderful, last, very happy farewell at Belfast airport. There were no tears in leaving, just peace and happy memories,” she said.

Ms Beradi’s heart is truly in Ireland: “It was just a lovely memory from a lovely family, but my heart, soul and divinity will always be in Ireland. I love the USA from which I've received many opportunities, but I always say to Americans with emotional issues, don't spend big bucks going to a psychiatrist, rather, buy a round trip ticket to Ireland.”

