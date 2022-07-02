Councillor highlights the importance of swimming for young people

This year over 130 young people got their swimming gear on and entered the cold water in Bunaninver to participate in swimming classes.

The classes at the popular beach have been ongoing for twenty years and children and teens from Glassagh, Carrick, Brinalack and surrounding areas have learnt to vital skills over the summer months.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said that the classes were extremely important and that this training could help save lives at sea in the future.

He congratulated Donegal County Council for the works carried out last year on the pier and said he was also delighted to secure a portaloo at the pier.

He said: "Around one hundred and thirty young people took part this year and I would like to congratulate the committee and those who organise the classes. It is very important to be able to swim. Living beside the sea ... they could save lives some day."

The Water Safety summer programme took place across the county, this year. Organisers were particularly pleased with the inclusion of Arranmore, Tory and Gola Islands the season.