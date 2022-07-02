Search

03 Jul 2022

Head of Saolta says rise in Covid numbers may see procedures cancelled

Non-urgent hospital appointments could be cancelled current Covid wave continues to rise

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

The head of the Saolta Hospital Group, Tony Canavan, says non-urgent hospital appointments could be cancelled again if the current wave of Covid continues to rise.

Over eight hundred patients are reported to be in hospitals at the moment - the highest in eighty days.

There are thirty-five patients with Covid currently being cared for at Letterkenny University Hospital and over twenty patients with Covid hospitalised at Sligo University Hospital. 

Speaking on OceanFM, Tony Canavan said: "At the moment what we are hoping is that we are reaching the top of the current wave ... and then that will probably be sustained for a period of time before it starts to improve again and the numbers go back down. 

"At the moment electoral procedures are going ahead and it is something obviously that we will be looking at on a day by day basis - if the situation were to get significantly worse we would have to look at that for sure."

News

