03 Jul 2022

Blue skies and sun as the Donegal Summer Festival kicks off

Donegal Town is certainly the place to be this weekend as musicians and singers take to the stage

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

The sun is shining and the Summer Festival in Donegal Town is off to a flying start. Organisers were worried this morning that the rain and drizzle would dampen spirits but that was not to be the case. 

People across the county and further afield are making their way to the festivals as the sun shines  and organisers are urging more people to join in the festivities. 

The Donegal Town Summer Festival hosted the wonderful Encór Tir Chonnaill earlier today. Here is a taste of what you are missing if you are not already there. 

See more details here: 

Donegal Town Summer Festival announces weekend of free entertainment

The festival is back with programme of activities for all the family

