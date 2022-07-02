Blue skies and sun as the Donegal Summer Festival kicks off

The sun is shining and the Summer Festival in Donegal Town is off to a flying start. Organisers were worried this morning that the rain and drizzle would dampen spirits but that was not to be the case.
People across the county and further afield are making their way to the festivals as the sun shines and organisers are urging more people to join in the festivities.
The Donegal Town Summer Festival hosted the wonderful Encór Tir Chonnaill earlier today. Here is a taste of what you are missing if you are not already there.
