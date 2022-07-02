Swimming to raise awareness and funds for North West Cancer flights

A group of swimmers have set themselves a challenge of swimming 3.5kilometres from the west coast to Gola Island this August in aid of North West Cancer Flights.

Charlie Boyle, from Mullach Dubh, recalls that the swimming group decided to enter the sea in winter for the first time in November having heard of the potentially positive benefits the activity could reap.

The group decided to encourage others to join them by posting regularly to social media.

Charlie said: "By January, the small group had doubled. Very simple stuff, down into cold water, fifteen minutes, out get dry, walk to warm up and tea and quick chat. The distances and time in water increased and to push ourselves we mentioned a swim to Gola in summer - half joking and half challenging."

Three of the summers persisted with the Gola idea welcoming the idea of pushing themselves to swim the distance. As spring and summer came more swimmers began to discuss the idea and feel they would like to try it.

The group appreciates that everyone has a different limit and the swim to Gola Island will be executed in such a way as that it will suit many different levels of swimmers.

Charlie urged people to try it, he said: "We ask for others who want to attempt 3.5k to join as well. We will do it in 500-metre chunks, regroup, quick chat, a banana , drink of water, boost each other, encourage and then do another 500 metres and regroup again.

"Anyone who needs to abandon, will get into a boat, dry off, get warm clothes on and support the others having given it a rattle," he said.

Charlie feels very strongly about supporting the North West Cancer Flights - the organisation which flies cancer and other patients to Dublin for treatment. The organisation also support patients going to Derry for cancer treatment.

"They have also added all-important counseling services to patients and families. This is done via Ionad Naomh Pádraig Dobhar and the most dedicated team of people led by the hero that is Mary Coyle. Donegal Airport and NW Cancer flights combine to make treatment a dignified and more comfortable experience than a road trip to and from Dublin would be. The flights are subsidized and the contributions from the charity allows a patient along with a carer to fly return for a very small sum of money, in dignity. Volunteers in Dublin often meet patients and drive them to the hospitals. Unreal really.

"Our aim is to raise €1000 from the Gola swim which would pay for thirty patient flights or ten patients and ten carers. That would add huge energy to our humble attempt. To think that we, as being healthy enough to swim, could help thirty Donegal patients receiving cancer and other treatment ...well that is just the best motivator ever," he said.

Charlie said he would love to see the positivity derived from swimming in the open sea benefit the charity by increasing awareness.

"It would highlight two things - the benefits of swimming in the open sea and more importantly raise awareness of the great work of North West Cancer Flights who now have nearly three hundred registered patients using the flights. Their work is simply exceptional. We don't have to do this - we get to do this and that's just a huge privilege and if it makes a difference to one cancer or other patient, it will be worth it all," Charlie said.



If you would like to join the swim and if you are able to swim 7 x 500metres (3.5k) please contact Charlie. You can also play your part by volunteering to support on the day or support the fundraising initiative by clicking the gofundme link here.