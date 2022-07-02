People urged to walk to Conwall Cemetery for Graveyard Sunday

Conwall cemetery
Gardaí are urging fit and able-bodied people who will be attending the Conwall graveyard service at 4pm tomorrow, Sunday, to walk.
Parking will be very limited at the graveyard. Gardaí are asking those attending to park at O’Donnell park.
A one-way traffic system, will be in place, towards Conwall with through Traffic diverted at Newmills Bridge. Drivers are requested not to park in the gateways of the graveyard in the event of an ambulance needing access.
People are urged to leave in time as large numbers do attend the service on an annual basis.
When the service ends and as traffic builds up at Lower Main Street roundabout, congestion will be relieved by diverting traffic up the Convent Road.
