Beautiful Bruckless garden the venue for ‘Concert with the Greats’

A very special concert featuring some wonderful names from the world of Irish entertainment will take place in a beautiful Bruckless garden in July.

A ‘Concert with the Greats’ on Sunday, July 17 will feature, among others, Ireland’s Queen of Country, Philomena Begley and renowned tenor, Eugene Ginty.

The setting for this gala concert is the stunning ‘Teresa’s Cottage’, which is owned by well known Donegal man Eamonn Gilliespie.

“At this stage, we’ve a couple of weeks to go, but I’m just hoping the garden will be looking well and the flowers will be in bloom because it promises to be a wonderful event,” Eamonn said.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the concert which will also feature the legendary Red Hurley and the brilliant Johnnie Carroll - ‘The man with the Golden Trumpet’.



“We ran a Summer Opera concert back in August of 2019 and it was a great success,” Eamonn said.

“But then when the pandemic hit, it put a stop to so many events. So it will be just great to have everyone back again, and to get a chance to meet up, have a chat, and to enjoy the day.”

The event will begin with a drinks reception from 3pm and then the concert itself is at 4pm.

A special raffle will be organised to raise funds for the local St Joseph and Conal Church in Bruckless.

Tickets are priced at €45 and are available from Bruckless Post Office on 074 97 37009.