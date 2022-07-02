Search

03 Jul 2022

Beautiful Bruckless garden the venue for ‘Concert with the Greats’

Eamonn Gillespie to host great evening of entertainment

Beautiful Bruckless garden the venue for ‘Concert with the Greats’

Eamonn Gillespie

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

02 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A very special concert featuring some wonderful names from the world of Irish entertainment will take place in a beautiful Bruckless garden in July.
A ‘Concert with the Greats’ on Sunday, July 17 will feature, among others, Ireland’s Queen of Country, Philomena Begley and renowned tenor, Eugene Ginty.
The setting for this gala concert is the stunning ‘Teresa’s Cottage’, which is owned by well known Donegal man Eamonn Gilliespie.
“At this stage, we’ve a couple of weeks to go, but I’m just hoping the garden will be looking well and the flowers will be in bloom because it promises to be a wonderful event,” Eamonn said.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the concert which will also feature the legendary Red Hurley and the brilliant Johnnie Carroll - ‘The man with the Golden Trumpet’.

Swimming to raise awareness and funds for North West Cancer flights

Charlie Boyle tells how a group of swimmers want to play their part in raising funds for cancer flights


“We ran a Summer Opera concert back in August of 2019 and it was a great success,” Eamonn said.
“But then when the pandemic hit, it put a stop to so many events. So it will be just great to have everyone back again, and to get a chance to meet up, have a chat, and to enjoy the day.”
The event will begin with a drinks reception from 3pm and then the concert itself is at 4pm.
A special raffle will be organised to raise funds for the local St Joseph and Conal Church in Bruckless.
Tickets are priced at €45 and are available from Bruckless Post Office on 074 97 37009.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media