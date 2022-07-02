Dungloe's Amy represents Ireland in Gran Cararia on Sunday

Amy Greene
Best of luck to Dungloe girl Amy Greene who competes for Ireland in the upcoming European Athletics Off-Road Running Championships to be held on the volcanic island of La Palma in Gran Canaria.
Amy competes in the Up&Down Mountain Race for U-20 women which starts in El Paso at 11.45am on Sunday, July 3.
The race will be streamed live through the European Athletics YouTube channel and there will be live results on the European Athletics website:
