Donegal students are reminded that the priority closing date for SUSI applications is fast approaching

SUSI, the national student grant awarding authority, is urging students from Donegal who have not yet submitted their application for student funding in the academic year 2022-23 to do so now by applying online at www.susi.ie

The priority closing date for new applications is this coming Thursday, July 7.

“I encourage all further and higher education students planning to apply for funding for the new academic year to check out susi.ie and begin the process now. Students who submit their application on or before July 7 will receive priority processing,” advised Eleanor Murphy, SUSI’s communications and customer services manager.

“Our aim is to have as many grant application decisions as possible with students before the start of the new academic year. The sooner we receive the application, the sooner the student will receive an outcome,” she added.

Students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results or to have accepted a course to apply. They can simply supply details of the course they hope to study and can update their final course choice online at a later date.

SUSI opened in April for new applications for the academic year 2022-23. To date over 60,000 applications have been received from new and returning students with over 41,000 students already awarded funding.

SUSI will continue to accept applications for student funding after July 7 however these applications will not receive priority processing. Students who have applied for funding can track their application’s progress online through their SUSI account.

In the last academic year, SUSI processed almost 97,000 applications with over 76,000 students awarded funding.