Urgent need for public lighting in Letterkenny estate

Councillor calls for more lights for Letterkenny estate
Additional public lighting at the Slieve Sneacht housing estate in Letterkenny was needed as a matter of urgency, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh told a recent meeting of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.
He was informed by Donegal County Council that his request can be considered for prioritising when the next programme for public lights and footpaths is being prepared or an application may be submitted as part of the Members Public Lights and Infrastructure Fund.
