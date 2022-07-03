Finn Wheelers start the last section of Mizen to Malin Head charity cycle today

The Finn Wheelers Mizen to Malin Head team
The Finn Wheelers cycling team completed 138km (86 miles) of their Mizen to Malin Head fundraising cycle in aid of the Donegal Hospice yesterday, (Saturday).
"The weather was great for the return to the back into Donegal. The team was overwhelmed by the support they received as they arrived in Donegal Town and Ballybofey. Thanks to everyone to came out to cheer them on," said a club spokesperson.
The 12-strong team has already dealt with over 1,000m of climbing but is looking forward to reaching their target as the last leg of the cycle from Ballybofey to Malin Head starts today, Sunday at 9.30am.
The club would like to thank everyone who supported them so far and remember if you still want to help you can donate at the following link: www.idonate.ie/finnwheelersmizentomalin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.