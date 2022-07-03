Search

03 Jul 2022

Donegal firms urged to prepare their businesses for new challenges


Free customs workshop later this month

Donegal firms urged to prepare their businesses for new challenges

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

03 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Brexit has presented companies in Donegal with new challenges when it comes to dealing with the UK.

In an effort to help firms deal with the new requirements the Donegal Local Enterprise Office (LEO) has organised a free online workshop for the end of this month, July 27, and will last between 9.30am and 4pm.

This workshop will help you become familiar with the customs compliance requirements that affect your company on trading with a country such as the UK, outside the EU.

You will learn about the potential impacts, formalities, and procedures you need to adopt when trading with a country that is outside the Single Market and Customs Union.

It will be delivered by PerformanSC Supply Chain Ltd and will cover how export and import customs will impact trade with the UK as a ‘Third Country', how tariffs work, and the need to correctly classify your goods.

You will also become familiar with the customs compliance requirements that affect your company, on trading with the UK outside the EU.

The workshop will help you to implement the knowledge learned and set out the urgent tasks and applications needed to mitigate costly delays and penalties, which may ultimately reduce risk in your supply chain and save costs.

Contact the Donegal LEO on ()74) 9160735 or at info@leo.donegal.ie for more information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media