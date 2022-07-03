Donegal firms urged to prepare their businesses for new challenges

Brexit has presented companies in Donegal with new challenges when it comes to dealing with the UK.

In an effort to help firms deal with the new requirements the Donegal Local Enterprise Office (LEO) has organised a free online workshop for the end of this month, July 27, and will last between 9.30am and 4pm.

This workshop will help you become familiar with the customs compliance requirements that affect your company on trading with a country such as the UK, outside the EU.

You will learn about the potential impacts, formalities, and procedures you need to adopt when trading with a country that is outside the Single Market and Customs Union.

It will be delivered by PerformanSC Supply Chain Ltd and will cover how export and import customs will impact trade with the UK as a ‘Third Country', how tariffs work, and the need to correctly classify your goods.

You will also become familiar with the customs compliance requirements that affect your company, on trading with the UK outside the EU.

The workshop will help you to implement the knowledge learned and set out the urgent tasks and applications needed to mitigate costly delays and penalties, which may ultimately reduce risk in your supply chain and save costs.

Contact the Donegal LEO on ()74) 9160735 or at info@leo.donegal.ie for more information.