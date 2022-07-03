Search

Council examining locations for a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny

Options to be presented at a future workshop

Council examining locations for a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny

Options for a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny are to be presented to councillors shortly

03 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Donegal County Council is to examine the possibility of establishing a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny.

Changing places facilities are combined toilet, shower, and changing rooms specially designed for use by people with complex and multiple impairments/disabilities that require the help of up to two carers, with extra space and facilities to allow them to use the toilet.

Without Changing Places toilets, the person with disabilities is put at risk, and families are forced to risk their own health and safety by changing their loved ones on a toilet floor. This is dangerous, unhygienic, and undignified.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting recently by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

He was told that the council is examining a number of suitable locations for the provision of this facility within the town.

"The options will be presented to members at a Letterkenny MD workshop, at an early date," a spokesperson told him.

