Council examining locations for a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny

Options for a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny are to be presented to councillors shortly
Donegal County Council is to examine the possibility of establishing a Changing Places facility in Letterkenny.
Changing places facilities are combined toilet, shower, and changing rooms specially designed for use by people with complex and multiple impairments/disabilities that require the help of up to two carers, with extra space and facilities to allow them to use the toilet.
Without Changing Places toilets, the person with disabilities is put at risk, and families are forced to risk their own health and safety by changing their loved ones on a toilet floor. This is dangerous, unhygienic, and undignified.
The issue was raised at a Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting recently by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.
He was told that the council is examining a number of suitable locations for the provision of this facility within the town.
"The options will be presented to members at a Letterkenny MD workshop, at an early date," a spokesperson told him.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.