03 Jul 2022

Fundraising night in aid of the Donegal Hospice

Dancing Through the Decades event will honour Letterkenny woman's memory

The late and much missed Carrie Harvey

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

03 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A fundraising event in memory of Carrie Harvey will be held in the Station House Hotel, Oldtown Road, Letterkenny on September 2.

All proceeds from the Dancing Through the Decades event will be going to the Donegal Hospice, as this is a place that was very close to the Letterkenny woman's heart. She was a stalwart supporter of the facility and campaigned tirelessly to make sure it always had what it needed.

The theme for the night is fun with a band and a DJ providing a great cross-section of music sure to please everyone.

Chief organiser and granddaughter, Claire Coffey said they are hoping it will be a night of laughs and a bit of craic while also raising much-needed funds for a very special place. The late Carrie Harvey passed away in May.

The event will be a ticketed event at €15 each and will be available in the next few weeks. On the night there will be a raffle with loads of prizes which is not to be missed.

"The support from local businesses in the town so far has been amazing. Any business wishing to get involved please don’t hesitate to send me a message

"For those who won’t be able to join us on the night but still wish to donate to the hospice can do so using the link:
https://www.idonate.ie/Dancingthroughthedecades

"We hope you will all be able to join us on the night to remember Carrie and hopefully for a good night's craic," added Claire.

