In pictures: Annual Sandra’s Run in memory of Killybegs girl attracts big crowds

The annual Sandra’s Run in memory of Killybegs girl Sandra Boyle attracted a huge crowd this weekend.

It was great to be back after the postponement last year due to Covid.

The run left Killybegs going to Kilcar via the coast road and then looping back through Killybegs and on to Donegal Town where there was a lunch stop at Holme’s Service Station (Texaco).

Participants then continued on to Donegal Town, up to the Roadhouse Bar, neat Ballybofey, and then over to Fintown, Dungloe, Glenties, Leitir Mhic an Bhaird, Narin, on to Ardara and coming back to Killybegs.

Sandra’s Run is held annually in memory of Sandra Boyle who died on the day before her 18th birthday in 1991, following a battle with leukaemia. During her short life, she touched many lives, and Sandra’s Run honours her memory by continuing to help sick children from all over Ireland.

It has become a strong tradition for bikers to add teddies to their bikes, and for people along the route to put teddies out in support of the event. The teddies represent all the children and young people who are currently ill, have recovered, or are no longer with us.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF RONAN CUNNINGHAM