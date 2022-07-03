Overnight drama for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) had to spend a night on the Bluestack mountains to ensure the safety of a man who was injured and unable to move.

The team was called into action at 9.15pm on Saturday evening by the gardaí to assist a male casualty who was experiencing severe difficulty.

On route, the team was notified that Rescue 118 was on the scene but was unable to extract the casualty so DMRT tasked Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team to assist.

The Donegal team left their vehicles at the rendezvous point and, after an extremely difficult hike due to weather and terrain, located the casualty at 1.20am.

After assessing the casualty, it was agreed that extraction from that location would not be possible at that time and so, after communication with Malin Head Coast Guard and further assessment of the casualty, it was decided that the team would stay on the hill until it was more suitable to evacuate. Sligo-Leitrim stood down at approximately 2am.

Communications continued with Malin Head C.G throughout the night regarding the casualty's condition. At 5am, the team successfully tasked 118 to their location and at approximately 7.30am, the casualty was airlifted.

DMRT returned to base and the team stood down at 8.47am this morning.

"Our sincerest thanks to Sligo-Leitrim MRT, to the Coastguard, An Garda Siochana, and Rescue 118 for their help and tremendous work last night.

"Thank you to you all for your well wishes and kind words, as always. It was a difficult night for the team but a positive outcome. Please donate to the team if you can so we can continue to help those who need our assistance," said a spokesperson this evening.