Finn Wheelers complete the Mizen to Malin Head charity cycle in style

The Finn Wheelers team at Malin Head on Sunday
The Ballybofey-based Finn Wheelers team completed the Mizen to Malin cycle on Sunday.
They conquered the 650km (403miles) 4,489m of it climbing in 24 hours and 41 minutes of cycling.
The 12-strong cycling team completed an amazing challenge and deserved the huge welcome they received at Malin Head.
The participants would like to thank their fellow club members who joined them on the final day of the cycle.
Their efforts are a fundraiser for the Donegal Hospice.
Donations in support of the team can be made at the following link:
www.idonate.ie/finnwheelersmizentomalin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.