Donegal has lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates for 5-11 year-olds

Donegal had the lowest percentage of five to eleven year-olds fully vaccinated for Covid-19 of any county in Ireland at the end of May, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.
A breakdown of the Local Electoral Areas (there are six in Donegal) showed that the lowest figure was in Buncrana where just 4% of children in this age group had been fully vaccinated
Nationally, the figure ranged from 4% to 53%.
The second lowest figure, 5%, was for the Carndonagh Electoral Area.
The corresponding rates for children in this age group being fully vaccinated for Covid-19 are: Lifford-Stranorlar (7%), Milford (9%), (Glenties, 10%), Donegal (10%), Letterkenny (15%).
The highest figure of any LEA was Stillorgan, Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown at 53%.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 additional dose one rates range from 35% to 74% in LEAs around the country.
The average monthly increase in COVID-19 additional dose 2 vaccines was 4.5% in May 2022.
