Essential work means busy west Donegal road will be closed on Tuesday

Busy west Donegal road will be closed on Tuesday
Essential road works to the L2863 Ardara – Ardaghey Road (Inver) means this road will be blocked from 7.30am to 6pm tomorrow Tuesday, July 5.
The exact location of the road blockage is at Meentindea / Cronkerrin.
Motorists can use the diversion route via the N56 from/to Ardara to /from Killraine junction along the R262 into/ from Meenabradden.
Donegal County Council has apologized for any inconvenience that this may cause.
