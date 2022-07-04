Update: Donegal soldiers being trained for 'stand-by period' at Dublin Airport

Approximately 40 members of the Defence Forces attached to the 28 Infantry Battalion (28 Inf Batt) at Finner Camp are undergoing preparatory work this week to help alleviate severe shortfalls that have been experienced at Dublin Airport in recent times.

It follows on from a request by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to the government after chaotic scenes were witnessed at the airport, as a result of staff shortages.

Many had been permanently laid off during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matters have subsequently been compounded over flight cancellations because of escalating Covid-19 cases amongst staff, airline strike action and issues over baggage handling.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind.) said that it was “ridiculous” that army personnel were being used as a convenient “stop gap”.

A spokesperson from the Defence Forces told this newspaper that preparatory training was taking place over a two day period this week which began yesterday.

“There are approximately 40 personnel from the 28th involved. They will be undergoing preparatory training in the next few days down in Dublin.

“The nature of the work will not be front-facing, It will be security tasking and behind the scenes at entry points like workers, catering and fuel,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the stand-by period was from July 6 until August 15, the busiest period of the summer at the airport.

He would not be drawn on the length of any deployment for Finner based troops, but it is understood that if rosters extended into days, some accommodation would be Dublin based, rather than returning to Donegal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Pringle pointed out that the Defence Forces should not be used as a convenient stop gap in this and other situations.

“This is not proper use of what the army should be doing. If the companies involved paid their staff properly they would not have had staff shortages. They need to give staff proper pay and conditions to resolve this issue,” he maintained.

“It was only recently that I learned that each airline company has their own contract with those that operate baggage control at the airport. The army should not be used as a convenient stop gap for others abdicating their responsibilities. The situation, as it stands, is ridiculous.”

Transport Minister Minister Eamonn Ryan indicated that a contingency number of 120 Defence Force personnel would be needed at the airport to deal with the situation, if it arises.