Temporary traffic management operations in Letterkenny

Road works will feature in several locations around Letterkenny on Monday and Tuesday evenings
Permanent reinstatement works are planned to take place in the following locations in Letterkenny on Monday and Tuesday evenings this week
- Permanent reinstatement to manhole chamber repairs at Station Roundabout this Monday evening, July 4 between 7pm – 7am
- Manhole Chamber repairs on the N56 opposite Kelly's Centra Mountain Top also this Monday evening, July 4 between 7pm – 7am
- Permanent reinstatement to the road crossing on Convent Road at the junction of College Farm Road on Tuesday, July 5 between 7pm and 7am
4
- Permanent reinstatement to SV at Old Dunnes Stores Roundabout, Oldtown Road on Tuesday, July 5 between 7pm – 7am
Temporary traffic management will be in place in all of the above locations to facilitate the reinstatement works
