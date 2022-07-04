Search

05 Jul 2022

Temporary traffic management operations in Letterkenny

Several locations affected

Temporary traffic management operations in Letterkenny

Road works will feature in several locations around Letterkenny on Monday and Tuesday evenings

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

04 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Permanent reinstatement works are planned to take place in the following locations in Letterkenny on Monday and Tuesday evenings this week

- Permanent reinstatement to manhole chamber repairs at Station Roundabout this Monday evening, July 4 between 7pm – 7am

- Manhole Chamber repairs on the N56 opposite Kelly's Centra Mountain Top also this Monday evening, July 4 between 7pm – 7am

- Permanent reinstatement to the road crossing on Convent Road at the junction of College Farm Road on Tuesday, July 5 between 7pm and 7am
4
- Permanent reinstatement to SV at Old Dunnes Stores Roundabout, Oldtown Road on Tuesday, July 5 between 7pm – 7am

Temporary traffic management will be in place in all of the above locations to facilitate the reinstatement works

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media