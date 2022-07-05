Search

05 Jul 2022

Judge warns former Donegal publican to obey bail conditions

A former Donegal publican has been warned that a failure to adhere to bail conditions could see him remanded in custody.

Sean Connaughton, the former licensee of the Banjo Tavern in Castlefin, was before Letterkenny District Court in connection with an incident on September 23, 2019.

The 51-year-old Connaughton was charged with assaulting James McGhee.

Solicitor for Connaughton, Mr Frank Dorrian, said compensation was to be advanced, but told the court that the accused had ‘lost his job and, in effect, his career’.

Mr Dorrian told the court that Connaughton has regained employment and would be in a position to proffer compensation in ‘anther month or two’.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that it had been brought to his attention that Connaughton hadn’t been abiding to bail.

“It’s very sensitive,” Sergeant Collins said, noting that Gardaí had visited an address given by Connaughton, but he was not residing there.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said it was ‘very important’ to inform Gardaí of any change of address.

“Gardaí have an avenue available where they can apply to revoke bail where there is an alleged breach,” Judge Cunningham said. “It’s very important to adhere strictly.”

Judge Cunningham afforded Connaughton the chance to come up with compensation and remanded the matter until September. Connaughton was remanded on continuing bail.

