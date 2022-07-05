Illegal dumper caught on CCTV

The bags of rubbish dumped in a driveway outside Letterkenny
Four bags of rubbish were dumped in a driveway outside Letterkenny this morning and the home owner has warned if they are not collected he will give the CCTV footage of their indiscretion to the gardaí.
He issued an appeal via social media today asking if anyone had seen the culprits and left a message with a warning:
"Would the lovely people please come back and lift the s**t you left behind out in Bomany early this morning. You are on CCTV. You have until 6pm to get it or the boys in blue will be knocking on your door to give back your property."
The bags appear to contain packets of popcorn and crisps ...maybe a disgruntled TV viewer!
