Judge gives woman a chance after €560 drugs found

A woman has been given a chance to avoid a drugs conviction after being found in possession of over €500 worth of cannabis in Letterkenny.

Gardai swooped on the home of Maria George at Chestnut Grove, Letterkenny, on May 12, 2020 as a result of an investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in the town.

Officers executed a warrant and located two bags of cannabis, with a value of approximately €560. Weighing scales and €725 in cash were also located.

George, who is now 28, was conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station, where she made full admissions.

George has no previous convictions, the court heard.

“She previously came to the country a very lonely girl,” Mr Rory O’Brien, solicitor for George, said. She has a very difficult background; challenging perhaps more than difficult with obstacle after obstacle. Her and her mother made a new life here and tried to find a place in society.”

Mr O’Brien said his client’s life was ‘overshadowed’ by a diseased which sometimes restricts her mobility. The drugs, he said, were used primarily for health treatment and ‘nothing more’. The drugs were shared with friends, he added.

Mr O’Brien said a conviction would be ‘life changing’ for George. “She made a dreadful mistake,” he said, asking the court to consider a period of probation.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham placed George under the supervision of the Probation Services for a period of 12 months.

“She is to engage with the Probation Service and any recommendations,” Judge Cunningham said.

Should George fail to adhere, Judge Cunningham said she would impose a three-months suspended sentence.

The matter was adjourned to July 3, 2023.