Search

05 Jul 2022

Judge gives woman a chance after €560 drugs found

The woman's home was raided as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in Letterkenny

Letterkenny court house.

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

05 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman has been given a chance to avoid a drugs conviction after being found in possession of over €500 worth of cannabis in Letterkenny.

Gardai swooped on the home of Maria George at Chestnut Grove, Letterkenny, on May 12, 2020 as a result of an investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in the town.

Officers executed a warrant and located two bags of cannabis, with a value of approximately €560. Weighing scales and €725 in cash were also located.

George, who is now 28, was conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station, where she made full admissions.

George has no previous convictions, the court heard.

“She previously came to the country a very lonely girl,” Mr Rory O’Brien, solicitor for George, said. She has a very difficult background; challenging perhaps more than difficult with obstacle after obstacle. Her and her mother made a new life here and tried to find a place in society.”

Mr O’Brien said his client’s life was ‘overshadowed’ by a diseased which sometimes restricts her mobility. The drugs, he said, were used primarily for health treatment and ‘nothing more’. The drugs were shared with friends, he added.

Mr O’Brien said a conviction would be ‘life changing’ for George. “She made a dreadful mistake,” he said, asking the court to consider a period of probation.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham placed George under the supervision of the Probation Services for a period of 12 months.

“She is to engage with the Probation Service and any recommendations,” Judge Cunningham said.

Should George fail to adhere, Judge Cunningham said she would impose a three-months suspended sentence.

The matter was adjourned to July 3, 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media