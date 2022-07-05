Search

05 Jul 2022

Gardaí in Ballyshannon investigate jeep theft

Jeep was spotted in Ballyshannon by gardaí on Saturday

Ballyshannon Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

05 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Ballyshannon gardaí received a report on July 1 in relation to a stolen jeep, a black Land Rover Freelander, from the Drumquin Road, Bundoran. 

The jeep was stolen between 4am and 5am on Friday morning, last. The vehicle was stolen from an open shed at the rear of a property. The following day, Saturday, July 2, the vehicle was observed by Ballyshannon gardaí at Carrickboy at 9.45pm. 

The jeep subsequently passed past into Northern Ireland. On Sunday, July 3, shortly after 10am the stolen vehicle was located at the Rock, Bundoran.

The vehicle has the partial registration 05 DL. 

Anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the Drumquin area on Friday morning or who saw the vehicle in the following days is asked to please contact gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530. 

