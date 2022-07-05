Gardaí in Ballyshannon investigate jeep theft

Ballyshannon Garda Station
Ballyshannon gardaí received a report on July 1 in relation to a stolen jeep, a black Land Rover Freelander, from the Drumquin Road, Bundoran.
The jeep was stolen between 4am and 5am on Friday morning, last. The vehicle was stolen from an open shed at the rear of a property. The following day, Saturday, July 2, the vehicle was observed by Ballyshannon gardaí at Carrickboy at 9.45pm.
The jeep subsequently passed past into Northern Ireland. On Sunday, July 3, shortly after 10am the stolen vehicle was located at the Rock, Bundoran.
The vehicle has the partial registration 05 DL.
Anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the Drumquin area on Friday morning or who saw the vehicle in the following days is asked to please contact gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.