05 Jul 2022

Gardaí investigate burglary at Ballyshannon garage

Gardaí say no property was taken but appeal to public to report any suspicious activity

Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

05 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are making a public appeal for information following a burglary at Bachelor's Walk last Sunday between 7pm, Sunday, July 3 and 1am on Monday, July 4.

A garage in the area was broken into and entry was gained via a side window on the premises. 

Gardaí believe that no property was taken but are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity to contact them. 

You can contact gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

News

