Gardaí investigate burglary at Ballyshannon garage

Ballyshannon
Gardaí in Ballyshannon are making a public appeal for information following a burglary at Bachelor's Walk last Sunday between 7pm, Sunday, July 3 and 1am on Monday, July 4.
A garage in the area was broken into and entry was gained via a side window on the premises.
Gardaí believe that no property was taken but are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity to contact them.
You can contact gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.