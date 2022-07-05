Search

05 Jul 2022

Expensive GPS system stolen from Newtowncunningham tractor

Garda probe into tractor theft

Expensive GPS system stolen from Newtoncunningham tractor

Newtowncunningham

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

05 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of theft that occurred at Killyverry, Newtowncunningham between Friday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 28. A tractor had been parked in a yard and the GPS system was stolen from it.

The GPS equipment is black in colour and has been described as follows, a Trimble CFX 750 with magic box plus AG25 and antenna. This piece of equipment is worth a substantial amount of money and we appeal to anybody who has any relevant information in relation to this theft to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

Should anybody come across such equipment for sale you are being asked to please contact gardaí  immediately. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

News

