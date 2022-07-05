Search

05 Jul 2022

Sad passing of former vice-principal at St Columba's College, Stranorlar

Late Michael O'Boyle was a much-respected educator and friend to all

The late Michael O'Boyle, Curraghmone Ballybofey and Achill Island

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

05 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

The news of the untimeley passing yesterday, Monday, of Michael O'Boyle, Curraghamone, Ballybofey, a former vice-principal of St Columba's College, Stranorlar, has evoked a deep sense of shock and sadness throughout the Twin Towns and beyond.

He exemplified dedication to students and high-quality education throughout a long career as a teacher and school leader

The Achill native was an ever present figure through the formative years of the college and an outstanding teacher who always had the best interests of students at heart.

He exemplified dedication to students and high-quality education throughout a long career as a teacher and school leader.

Mr O'Boyle passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital following a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife Ailish, daughters Caroline and Mona; sons Richard and Jack, cherished brother of Patrick, Mary, Patty, Margaret, and Sally, and treasured grandfather to Jacob, Lorenzo, Samuel, and Matthew. son-in-law, Michael, daughters-in-law Patricia and Daria, nephews, nieces, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

The house is private

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, July 7, for service in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Family flowers only, please. Cremation afterward at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The service will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar 

