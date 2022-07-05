Gardaí investigate criminal damage in Lifford

Lifford
Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Croghan Heights, Lifford in the early hours of Wednesday, June 29.
The passenger window of a car parked at that location was smashed between midnight and 7am. Gardaí are appeal to residents in the area to contact gardaí if they seen or heard anything in the area on that date that might be beneficial to our investigation.
Gardaí in Letterkenny may be contacted on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
