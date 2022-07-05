Woman who glassed another woman in Donegal pub avoids jail

A Donegal woman who attacked a woman she believed to be having an affair with her husband has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Margaret Saville attacked Jamie Murray after approached her at the Bridge Inn in Dungloe just after midnight on September 7, 2019.

Mother-of-Saville knocked a drink out of Ms Murray’s hand, leading her to throw a drink over her.

The accused followed Ms Murray and ended up pushing a glass Ms Murray was holding up towards her chin with such force that it broke. Blood began pouring down Ms Murray's chest and she was rushed to NowDoc medical service.

Saville produced a total of €5,000 as a token of remorse towards Ms Murray. The sum was accepted by the injured party.

Saville, of Cois Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe, admitted the incident when arrested by Gardaí, saying the pair had history.

She said the reason she approached Ms Murray was because she had had an affair with her husband but never intended for what happened to happen.

Ms Murray sustained five lacerations in the incident.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Murray said she now suffers from severe anxiety and stress and even had to move back in with her parents as a result of the incident.

Although they have improved she said she is still very conscious about her scars and that she suffers more from the mental side of the incident than the physical.

Judge John Aylmer said the starting point for sentencing was three years imprisonment.

Having regard to Saville’s early plea and the fact that she was fully co-operative, Judge Aylmer said he would reduce the sentence to one of two years, with the entirety of the term suspended for a period of 12 months.

“She comes to court having accumulated €5,000 as a demonstration of remorse to Ms Murray,” Judge Aylmer said.

“This is a woman who had a difficult personal relationship with her husband. She has a long history of depression and mental health issues, exacerbated by excessive consumption of alcohol.”

The court heard that Saville had received a positive probation report and was deemed as being at a low-risk of re-offending. Saville completed a victim awareness course and had followed all directions of the Probation Service.

Saville entered into a bond in the sum of €100 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months. She is to abstain from alcohol during that period.