Man put off the road for four years after refusing to give sample

Letterkenny court house.
A man has been put off the road for four years after refusing to provide a sample when arrested for an alleged drink-driving offence last month.
Conor Bransfield, 20, of Ballinalee, Longford, was arrested on June 19, 2022 by Gardaí in Letterkenny.
When brought to Letterkenny Garda Station, Bransfield refused to give a sample. A designated nurse was present.
Solicitor for Bransfield, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client was ‘deeply distressed’ about the incident.
“He was embarrassed afterwards and was fully remorseful,” Mr Gallagher said.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham disqualified Bransfield for four years. Bransfield was also fined €250.
Mr Gallagher said there was no application for a postponement of the disqualification.
