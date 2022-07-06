Search

06 Jul 2022

Councillors indicate support for mica amendments

All 37 respond to the Mica Action Group's ultimatum

Councillors indicate support for mica amendments

Mica bill to feature in the Dáil today

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

06 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Donegal's 37 county councillors have given an overwhelming thumbs up to the Mica Action Group's (MAG) call for them to declare their support for their cause.

The group had issued them with an ultimatum on Sunday to declare their support for the 80 amendments the group wanted to be aired in the Dáil in relation to the defective concrete blocks redress bill.

They had warned if support was not forthcoming they would publicly shame them using an online poster showing the public who supported them and who did not. They also indicated that come election time, MAG would remind the public who was with them and who wasn't.

All 37 councillors, including government party members, voted for adding the amendments but the efforts to get support in the Dáil failed.

MAG will stage a Leinster House protest today as well being present in the public gallery for the debate which has only been allocated two hours.

MAG has also registered its intention with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties at Leinster House to establish a political party to contest the next general and local elections.

“It is our intention to run candidates in all affected counties in the local and national elections,” a statement said.

It added: “Four counties are now on the defective concrete block scheme. However, we know based on our research, that this problem is manifesting in 13 counties so far. We will be making contact with victims in these other affected counties to establish action groups and asking each group to work under the umbrella of this new political party.
"We will also be making contact with campaigners who are fighting in our cities for remediation of thousands of defective apartments and townhouses.

"We will now mobilise our campaign towards running candidates in each of the 13 affected counties and major cities and we are confident, we will succeed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media