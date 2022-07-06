HSE urged to find solution for Carndonagh day services

The HSE has been urged to go the extra mile with efforts to secure alternative accommodation in the Carndonagh area for the provision of day services to clients of older persons services (OPS).

The Carndonagh day hospital service is no longer deemed suitable for use as a day hospital by the HSE's infection and prevention control team.

The issue was raised by local councillor Albert Doherty at the most recent of the HSE’s regional health forum west.

Speaking after the meeting the Sinn Féin councillor said families and clients have not had local day services in Carndonagh since the Covid-19 restrictions commenced.

“Despite the restoration and recommencement of day services in 2021 in a number of communities, Carndonagh families have not been able to access local day services,” he said.

“The HSE has stated that efforts to find an existing building in the Carndonagh locality that would be appropriate for the provision of day services has been unsuccessful to date,” he added.

Cllr Doherty urged the HSE to be more proactive in securing suitable alternative accommodation for day services.

In a written response to Cllr Doherty, the HSE said the day hospital at Carndonagh community hospital remains closed as it is no longer suitable for the provision of day hospital services.

“Despite ongoing efforts since last October, it has proven extremely challenging to find an existing building in the locality that would be appropriate for the provision of day services; however, a premises was recently identified in the area as a potential day hospital to serve the local community.”

Staff from the HSE estates section are due to visit the premises in the coming weeks to carry out an inspection to determine its suitability as a day hospital. “If deemed suitable, the appropriate paperwork will be drawn up for a potential lease agreement.”

Cllr Doherty said he will continue to raise the matter until a satisfactory resolution that restores day services is in place.