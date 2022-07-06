Secondary school student avoids driving ban after court appearance

A secondary school student has avoided a driving disqualification after being charged with dangerous driving on rally weekend in Donegal.

Gardai were on patrol in an unmarked car at Sallaghraine at 9.20pm on June 19, 2020.

Officers observed a white Volkswagen Golf perform an overtake manoeuvre, crossing a continuous white line and moving into hatch markings.

Gardaí turned and stopped the car. Nathan Gibbons, 18, of Newtown, Clogher, was arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station.

Sergeant Jim Collins said Gibbons was ‘apologetic and compliant’ when arrested.

Gibbons has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Mr Frank Dorrian, solicitor for Gibbons, said his client had overtaken as the vehicle in front was ‘traveling extremely slowly’.

“He did trespass onto the hatch markings, but it was in that context,” Mr Dorrian said. “There was no speed or complaints of a boisterous suggestion. This young man is very industrious and has never given a moment’s trouble.”

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham accepted a plea to a lesser charge of careless driving and convicted Gibbons. He was fined €100 and Judge Cunningham allowed the accused to keep his licence.