Stylish house with own bar and snug is on the market

A five-bedroom house with a detached apartment and double garage has come onto the market in the much sought after area of Dunfanaghy. The house is located in Woodhill and is being sold by private treaty. Beautifully and tastefully decorated this residence is set on a one-acre site and has views of Sheephaven Bay.

The property has been designed with living accommodation on the first floor to maximise the views and is within walking distance of the village, golf course and beach. With double-glazed windows and oil fired central heating the house ought to be snug and warm during cold and windy weather.Four of the five bedrooms in this home are ensuite.

This house comes complete with its very own games room, bar and snug so there will be something for all the family depending what mood you are in. The entrance to this home is a statement entrance being large and lavish and tastefully decorated. The house has been tastefully decorated with thought and creativity invested in furnishings and light fixtures. There is a lot to like about this home, the location, the space, the potential it offers in terms of business and the fact that very little, if anything needs to be done before moving in. Price on application.

Further details

Please do discuss all details thoroughly with the agent, Charlie Robinson, on 074 91 20989 who will be best poised to help and direct you.

For further details check daft.ie where a video of the property is posted.