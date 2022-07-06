Stylish house with own bar and snug is on the market

A five-bedroom house with a detached apartment and double garage has come onto the market in the much sought after area of Dunfanaghy. The house is located in Woodhill and is being sold by private treaty. Beautifully and tastefully decorated this residence is set on a one-acre site and has views of Sheephaven Bay.
Further details
Please do discuss all details thoroughly with the agent, Charlie Robinson, on 074 91 20989 who will be best poised to help and direct you.
For further details check daft.ie where a video of the property is posted.
