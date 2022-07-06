Search

06 Jul 2022

Stylish house with own bar and snug is on the market

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

06 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

A five-bedroom house with a detached apartment and double garage has come onto the market in the much sought after area of Dunfanaghy. The house is located in Woodhill and is being sold by private treaty. Beautifully and tastefully decorated this residence is set on a one-acre site and has views of Sheephaven Bay.

The Cove Restaurant in Dunfanaghy hits the property market


The property has been designed with living accommodation on the first floor to maximise the views and is within walking distance of the village, golf course and beach. With double-glazed windows and oil fired central heating the house ought to be snug and warm during cold and windy weather.
Four of the five bedrooms in this home are ensuite.

Breasty Bay House, Malin comes with a private beach


This house comes complete with its very own games room, bar and snug so there will be something for all the family depending what mood you are in. The entrance to this home is a statement entrance being large and lavish and tastefully decorated. The house has been tastefully decorated with thought and creativity invested in furnishings and light fixtures. There is a lot to like about this home, the location, the space, the potential it offers in terms of business and the fact that very little, if anything needs to be done before moving in. Price on application.

Further details
Please do discuss all details thoroughly with the agent, Charlie Robinson, on 074 91 20989 who will be best poised to help and direct you.
For further details check daft.ie where a video of the property is posted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media