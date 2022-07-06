Search

06 Jul 2022

Group expresses their gratitude for a wonderful tour of Arranmore Island

Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre Group Visits Arranmore

Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre Group Visits Arranmore

A view of Arranmore Island

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

06 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@iconicmedia.ocm

Members of the Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre Group (FRC) really enjoyed a visit they took to Arranmore Island recenty.

The group enjoyed a tour of the island, lovely food and great music in Early's bar.

The event which was themed Dunfanaghy FRC 'Summer Reconnection trip to Arranmore' took place on Monday, June 27, 2022. 

The trip, which consisted of a group of twenty-six individuals, made up from the various groups who are regularly supported by Dunfanaghy FRC, left Dunfanaghy and headed to Burtonport, to catch the Arranmore ferry, guided on their way by an adopted Rosses man, Fintan Coll. 

The trip, which brought many of the Dunfanaghy group across to the Island for the very first time, included a tour of the island as well as a stop at the lighthouse and the Beaver Island monument. The group went on to Early's bar, where they experienced a taste of some of the very best of food and hospitality the Island is renowned for. 

The group along with Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre, would like to express their thanks sincere thanks to DLDC, to Boyle's Busses from Creeslough, to Arranmore Ferry, to Pat and her staff at Early's bar for the great food and to Gerry Early for the music and sing song that just topped the day.  

News

