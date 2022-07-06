St Peregrine relic permanently gifted to Franciscan Friary

Following the recent huge reaction to the arrival of St Peregrine's relic at Rossnowlagh Franciscan Friary, it has emerged that they have now been permanently gifted one of his relics.

Upwards of 4,000 people descended upon the Friary in May, where its appearance caused interest that went far beyond, what had been anticipated, in terms of the numbers who has sought the Saint's intercession.

St Peregrine is the patron Saint of Cancer Sufferers and Life Threatening Illnesses

Fr Vincent Finnegan OFM revealed the good news on their facebook page:

The parchment that identifies the background and authenticity of the St Peregrine relic

"Dear friends, wonderful news for all those who have been asking about the Relic to

St. Peregrine. I have been gifted with a permanent Relic of St Peregrine. I will dedicate Wednesday’s as the day for individual blessings with the Relic.

"There will be a booking system. Booking only on Monday and Tuesdays for your visit on the Wednesday. I can only offer at this time a 10 minute meeting with each person.

"During that time I will give you the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, an individual blessing with the Relic and add you to a weekly Mass for all the sick who come each Wednesday.

The number to phone on Mondays and Tuesdays is 071 9852035."

Fr Vincent told the Donegal Post back in May that they were overwhelmed by the number that turned up over the two days and humbled by the people and their stories that were being told:

“It was absolutely phenomenal and emotional for a lot of people. It was something that I hadn’t expected and sadly to be so much in demand.

“Maybe it is a reminder to us all that there are a lot of people struggling with their health and other people’s health at this time."