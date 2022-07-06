Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh confirmed he is resigning the party whip

Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has confirmed this evening that he is resigning the party whip.

His decision comes after he voted against the Government in the Dáil today during the second stage vote on legislation to provide redress to homeowners affected by defective mica blocks.

The legislation was passed by 71 votes to 67.

In a tweet this evening, the Carrigart man said was resigning the whip and did so "with a heavy heart" but he felt it was the right decision.

The Government will lose its majority in the Dáil as a result of Deputy McHugh's decision.

However, Government sources are confident this evening that it still has the support of several independent TDs.

It is also expected that Deputy McHugh will vote with the government on other issues.