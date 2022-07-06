Victim named after three car collision

A Letterkenny pensioner who died following an accident on Tuesday night has been named locally as Mervyn McClure from Lurgy.

He was in a vehicle involved in a three-car collision at approximately 10.50pm on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road.

Mr McClure was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a spell with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene was also conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Mr McClure's remains will be reposing at his brother Derek and sister-in-law Janices’ residence at Knockbrack, Letterkenny from 7pm until 10pm this evening, Wednesday, July 6 and from 12 noon until 10pm tomorrow, Thursday, July 7.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday, July 8, at 1pm travelling via the Lurgy Road going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for 2pm Funeral Service of Thanksgiving.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.