Search

06 Jul 2022

Funeral of popular and respected Ballybofey teacher on Thursday

One of the last links between old Finn College, Ballybofey and St Columba's College, Stranorlar

Funeral of popular and respected Ballybofey teacher on Thursday

The late Michael O Boyle

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

06 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

There is still a palpable sense of shock and disbelief at the news of the untimely passing of the former vice-principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, Michael O’Boyle.

He passed away on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital following a brief illness.

Originally from Cloughmore, Achill Island, Co Mayo, Mr O’Boyle started his teaching career in Finn College, Ballybofey, in 1966 after completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Irish at University College Galway.

He joined a small teaching team and initially taught History, Irish and Religious Instruction. For the following 41 years, he dedicated himself to his students, staff, and the many aspects of school activities until he retired in 2007.

In 1968 the Finn College was taken over by the Raphoe Diocesan Authority and placed in the charge of the Mercy Sisters. With the introduction of free secondary education from 1968, it soon became clear that a new school building was required. By late 1969 staff and students had moved to their new school, St Columba’s College, on Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar.

The new school was officially opened in April 1970 with eight teachers and 69 students. His passing represents one of the last links between the old Finn and St Columba's College.

In a tribute this week current principal, Tom Rowan said the late Mr O’Boyle left a legacy that will live on at the college and throughout the wider community.

“Michael was appointed deputy principal in 1969 and for the next 38 years, worked tirelessly with successive principals to develop the curriculum and facilities in the college. Michael continued to teach for most of his career while carrying out his duties as deputy principal.

“He was always very approachable, diligent, good-humoured, witty, hard-working, helpful, well-informed, and was an excellent orator. He had a passion for his subjects and taught them with great knowledge and enthusiasm.

“He also devoted much of his time in his early teaching career to promoting extra-curricular activities such as Gaelic football, soccer, and debating. He had a love for politics and golf but first and foremost he was a great family man.”

Mr Rowan added: “Michael O’Boyle has left a legacy in St Columba’s College and the broader Finn Valley community that has lived on since his retirement and that will continue on after his passing.”

Mr Rowan also extended sympathies to his wife Ailish, daughters Caroline and Mona, sons Richard and Jack, his grandchildren Jacob, Lorenzo, Samuel, and Matthew, and to his extended circle of family and friends.

The house is private.

The funeral will make its way at 10.30am on Thursday morning from his home at Curraghamone outside Ballybofey and travel via Drumboe Avenue and his beloved St Columba’s College before his Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

It will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices
.tv/stranorlar

Cremation will follow afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media