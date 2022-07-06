Funeral of popular and respected Ballybofey teacher on Thursday

There is still a palpable sense of shock and disbelief at the news of the untimely passing of the former vice-principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, Michael O’Boyle.

He passed away on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital following a brief illness.

Originally from Cloughmore, Achill Island, Co Mayo, Mr O’Boyle started his teaching career in Finn College, Ballybofey, in 1966 after completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Irish at University College Galway.

He joined a small teaching team and initially taught History, Irish and Religious Instruction. For the following 41 years, he dedicated himself to his students, staff, and the many aspects of school activities until he retired in 2007.

In 1968 the Finn College was taken over by the Raphoe Diocesan Authority and placed in the charge of the Mercy Sisters. With the introduction of free secondary education from 1968, it soon became clear that a new school building was required. By late 1969 staff and students had moved to their new school, St Columba’s College, on Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar.

The new school was officially opened in April 1970 with eight teachers and 69 students. His passing represents one of the last links between the old Finn and St Columba's College.

In a tribute this week current principal, Tom Rowan said the late Mr O’Boyle left a legacy that will live on at the college and throughout the wider community.

“Michael was appointed deputy principal in 1969 and for the next 38 years, worked tirelessly with successive principals to develop the curriculum and facilities in the college. Michael continued to teach for most of his career while carrying out his duties as deputy principal.

“He was always very approachable, diligent, good-humoured, witty, hard-working, helpful, well-informed, and was an excellent orator. He had a passion for his subjects and taught them with great knowledge and enthusiasm.

“He also devoted much of his time in his early teaching career to promoting extra-curricular activities such as Gaelic football, soccer, and debating. He had a love for politics and golf but first and foremost he was a great family man.”

Mr Rowan added: “Michael O’Boyle has left a legacy in St Columba’s College and the broader Finn Valley community that has lived on since his retirement and that will continue on after his passing.”

Mr Rowan also extended sympathies to his wife Ailish, daughters Caroline and Mona, sons Richard and Jack, his grandchildren Jacob, Lorenzo, Samuel, and Matthew, and to his extended circle of family and friends.

The house is private.

The funeral will make its way at 10.30am on Thursday morning from his home at Curraghamone outside Ballybofey and travel via Drumboe Avenue and his beloved St Columba’s College before his Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

It will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices

.tv/stranorlar

Cremation will follow afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.