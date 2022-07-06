New car for lucky Castlefinn lady

Kitty receives her car from B&S chief executive Kevin Morahan
Ms Kitty Harper Castlefinn was the lucky winner of a brand new car Hyundai i20 car today!
She came out on top in the bi-annual B&S Credit Union car draw.
Kitty received the keys from chief executive Kevin Morahan and was over the moon with her success.
Other prizewinner shared €15,000 prizemoney too.
The next car draw reopens for new entrants tomorrow, Thursday, July 7.
Full list of winners:
1st Prize: Kitty Harper, The Alt, Castlefinn will drive away in a 5dr Hyundai i20
2nd €3m000 Mary Coyle, Dooish, Ballybofey
3rd €2m000 Geraldine Maher, Ballybofey
4th €2,000 Eileen Tourish, Stranorlar
5th €1,000 John Gallinagh, Stranorlar
6th €1,000 Bernadette Duffy, Ballybofey
7th €1,000 Colm Quinn, Cloghan
8th €1,000 Andrina Crawford, Killygordon
9th €1,000 Garvan Harper, Convoy
10th €1,000 Margaret Gallagher, Stranorlar
11th €500 Denise Espey, Ballybofey
12th €500 Raymond Doherty , Ballybofey
13th €500 Paulette Alexander, Killygordon
14th €250 Michael McNulty, Stranorlar
15th €250 Artur Kukawka, Ballybofey
