Frosses man honoured as he is awarded the Freedom of the City of London

A Frosses native has been awarded the prestigious Freedom of the City of London at a special ceremony at the city’s Guildhall.

Tim Kelly, who is the Chairman of the Wembley based Kelly Group was presented with the Freedom of the City of London by Tiphaine Le Bian, Deputy Clerk to the Chamberlain's Court, “in recognition of his success as a businessman and his charitable works”.

The Honorary Freedom is the highest honour the City of London can bestow and is one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies still in existence today, and is believed to have been first presented in 1237.

The ancient ceremony was held in the Chamberlain's court room at the Guildhall in London.

Also present was the Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny, the 693rd Lord Mayor and the first Irish citizen to hold the position.

Mr Kelly said: I am extremely honoured to receive the Freedom of the City award and to join the many outstanding women and men who previously received this very prestigious title.

“A huge thank you to the Lord Mayor, Vincent Keaveny, Lady Mayoress Amanda Keaveny, and Vince Deignam (City of London Corporations Business Performance and Transport Group Manager) for their recognition.

“I am very proud of the continual work that we have delivered in the City of London for 30 plus years and I am very much looking forward to supporting the City of London for many years to come.”



Forefront of communications

Kelly Group has been at the forefront of the telecommunications industry for more than 38 years.

Established to support the emerging UK cable television market, it was awarded its first major contract by Croydon Cable which included the very first cable television customer installation on September 17, 1985.

Pictured: Tiphaine Le Bian, Deputy Clerk to the Chamberlain's Court, Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny, Teresa Kelly, Tim Kelly, Lady Mayoress Amanda Keaveny and Tim Kelly jnr.

The company has grown and diversified over the ensuing years and are the partner of choice of numerous prestigious organisations, including London Underground, Network Rail, Siemens, Vodafone, Virgin Media and BT.

Mr Kelly continues to oversee the business while also dedicating time to supporting the Irish community in Britain and many other worthy causes.

One of Mr Kelly’s recent projects was The London Irish Appeal, a campaign led by him to raise the money to establish a new London Irish Ward at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore.

Mr Kelly will join the ranks of of Honorary Freemen including Lord Nelson, The Duke of Wellington, Edward Jenner, David Livingston, William Gladstone, Florence Nightingale, Winston Churchill, Montgomery of Alamein, Queen Elizabeth II and Stephen Hawking.