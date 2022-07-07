Search

07 Jul 2022

Donegal man faces trial after €13,000 cocaine find

The man was stopped by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit and will now go before Letterkenny Circuit Court

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

07 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

A Donegal man is to stand trial after being found in possession of €13,000 worth of cocaine.

A book of evidence was this week served on Robert Orr, a 35-year-old of Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

At Letterkenny District Court, Gardaí gave evidence of serving the book on Orr.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for Orr to stand trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Orr is charged with the possession of cocaine, amounting to €13,000 or more, for the purpose of sale or supply on April 12, 2021 at Hollands, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Orr is also charged with the unlawful possession of cocaine.

The offences are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews.

Orr was granted bail in his own bond of €200 nil cash.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher and one junior counsel was assigned.

Orr was in a car that was stopped by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit at 5.30pm on April 12, 2021.

Orr, who had 14 bench warrants issued against him in the past, has a number of conditions to his continuing bail.

They include that he reside at his home address at Abbey Park in Manorcunningham, sign on daily at Letterkenny Garda station, supply a mobile phone number to be contactable at and observe a curfew of 9pm to 7am daily.

