07 Jul 2022

Car stolen overnight from outside home of newly married couple

Appeal for information after Hyundai Tucson is taken

The Hyundai Tucson car which was stolen overnight

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

07 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A young Donegal couple are appealing for information after their car was stolen from outside their Ballybofey home overnight.

Thomas and Kerri McMenamin woke this morning to discover that thieves had stolen their Hyundai Tucson.

The couple, who only got married in April, say they are shocked at what happened.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Kerri said they weren't aware of any intruders and didn’t hear the car being driven off.

“We were shocked when we discovered that the car was gone,” Kerri said.

“We reported it straight away to the gardaí and they’ve been here with us this morning.

“Hopefully somebody might be able to help and if they see the car, they can let us know or they can contact the gardaí.”

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is black in colour and has a registration number ASZ 4375.

Gardai in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074 9167100.

News

