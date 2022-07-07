Update: Good news as stolen car is recovered

A car stolen overnight from outside a Ballybofey home has been recovered.

Thomas and Kerri McMenamin had appealed for help and information after their Hyundai Tucson car was taken from outside their home during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The couple, who only got married in April, had spoken of their shock at what happened and said they didn't even hear the car being driven away.

This lunchtime, Kerri contacted Donegal Live with the news that the car had been discovered.

She said people had read the story on social media and were alerted to what happened.

"A lady got in touch to say she saw the car in the local area," Kerri said.

"There was a bit of damage caused, but nothing that can't be repaired. We're just so happy that it's been found.

"Thanks to everybody who got in touch. So many people have been on the look-out since we reported the car stolen."

Gardaí are investigating the matter.